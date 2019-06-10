Peterborough man jailed after fracturing wrist of officer who tried to arrest him

A man who spat, bit and assaulted police officers - leaving one with a fractured wrist - as they tried to arrest him outside a Peterborough pub has been jailed for two years.

It took six officers to bring Kieran Graham, (26), under control following an incident outside The College Arms, in Peterborough city centre, on Wednesday, 19 December last year.

The court heard tensions had arisen between Graham and his partner and he had thrown a pint glass at her and another man, narrowly missing them and two police officers who were stood nearby. After witnessing this, the officers attempted to arrest Graham.

He kicked one officer in the groin and began to bite down hard on his arm during the struggle. Graham’s hands were handcuffed at the front of his body and he continued fighting and spitting at the officers’ faces.

He was wrestled to the ground but managed to grab a female officer’s leg and pull it towards his mouth so aggressively that he ripped her trousers.

Graham was eventually brought under control after a long struggle and taken into custody. One of the officers began to feel unwell and realised she didn’t have any movement in her hand. She was later found to have a fractured wrist. Other officers also suffered injuries, including severe bruising, grazes and damaged ligaments.

Graham, of Queen Street, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to inflicting GBH and four counts of assault against an emergency worker and was handed a two-year prison sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (5 June).

DC Mat Belfitt, who investigated, said: “This was a completely unwarranted and vicious attack on officers, which resulted in nasty injuries, some which required hospital treatment.

“Violence towards officers who are trying to do their job is completely unacceptable and I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice.”