Peterborough man jailed after being caught with hundreds of indecent images

Have your say

A man was found with hundreds of indecent images of children after publishing some of the content on social media.

Stuart Minns (35) was caught after his Internet Protocol (IP) address was linked to indecent images of children being uploaded to the internet.

Stuart Minns

On November 14 officers from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) carried out a warrant at his home in Kilbride Way, Orton Northgate, Peterborough.

Analysis of four electrical items at the property revealed 914 indecent images of children. Of these, 304 were Category A, the most severe.

Minns admitted three counts of making an indecent photo of a child.

Today (Friday) at Cambridge Crown Court Minns was jailed for a year.

DC Greg Homer-Ward said: “These images represent children being subjected to horrendous abuse. By downloading and publishing content of this nature Minns is inadvertently playing a part in that abuse.

“We’re working hard to protect the county’s children and prosecute those who choose to exploit the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.