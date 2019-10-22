Peterborough man jailed after admitting abusing young children

A Peterborough man has been jailed for nine years after admitting abusing young children.

Jeff Knibb, (47), of Paynesholme, Paston, Peterborough admitted two counts of indecent assault against two children under 14 in the early 1990s.

Court News

Last month, he was sentenced to nine years in jail at Liverpool Crown Court. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Matt Rimmer, from Merseyside Police said: “I hope today’s sentencing gives Knibb’s victims some sense of closure and allows them to properly move forward with their lives. I would like to commend their immense courage for coming forward and reporting these crimes, which has resulted in a sex offender being put behind bars for a number of years.

“I also want to take this opportunity to remind victims of sexual offences that there are specially trained officers from Merseyside Police’s Unity team ready to fully support you if you choose to come forward and report it.

“Time should never be a barrier to reporting sexual offences of any kind and we are committed to doing our utmost to obtain justice for victims.”