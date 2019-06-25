Peterborough man involved in affray incident outside city pub found dead at home

A man involved in an incident of affray outside a Peterborough pub was later found dead at his home.

Glenn Boocock of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was discovered to have died last Tuesday (June 18) after he failed to arrive at work.

O'Neills in Broadway

The 35-year-old suffered a head injury on June 6 after being involved in the affray outside O’Neills in Broadway at 1.30am - 90 minutes after the pub had closed.

The head injury was not reported and Glenn attended hospital that morning but discharged himself before all checks had been completed.

The builder then visited hospital on another occasion before also attending a walk-in clinic.

A post-mortem at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday (June 20) determined he died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

DI Emma Pitts, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit (MCU), said the death was being treated as suspicious and an investigation has now been launched.

She said: “We are piecing together the circumstances surrounding the incident on June 6 which Mr Boocock was involved in.

“We know there were people in the area around the time Mr Boocock suffered the head injury on June 6, and I would appeal to them to come forward.

“We are particularly keen for anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area around that time to get in touch.

“Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should not hesitate to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 106 of June 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.