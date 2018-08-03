Peterborough man in court over allegations he shot a man in the face with air pistol

A man has appeared in court in connection with an incident where a man was shot in the face with an air gun.

Sir William Delamore (45) of Lavender Crescent,Peterborough, is alleged to have shot Quintin Lander in the face with the air pistol on Thursday, July 5.

Delamore appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday) via video link from HMP Peterborough.

Delamore did not enter a plea to charges of wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm, two counts of possession of an article with a blade and possession of an offensive weapon.

While no pleas were taken, Delamore listed to the hearing, making notes on important dates in the case.

The court was told Delamore would have to re-appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, October 5 when more progress in the case could be made.

Recorder Caroline Goodwin said the trial - if it is needed - will take place on or around November 12. The trial would be scheduled to last up to four days.

It is said that the incident started at around 11pm on July 4. It is alleged Mr Lander and Delamore had another argument the following morning in Lavender Crescent at around 9am when it is said Delamore pulled the air pistol out, and shot Mr Lander below the eye.

Delamore was remanded into custody by Recorder Goodwin until the next hearing, when he will again appear at the court via video link.