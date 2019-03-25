Peterborough man in court charged with making explosive devices

A man has appeared in court charged with making explosive devices.

James Need (37) of New Road, Woodston, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) via video link.

Wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The court was told Need is charged with unlawfully and maliciously making an explosive device, namely a number of improvised explosive devices, with intent to endanger life or cause damage to property.

A property in New Road, Woodston, was raided by police and bomb experts on March 16.

No plea was entered, and Michelle Canagasuriam, defending, made no application for bail.

District Judge Ken Sheraton remanded Need into custody until the next hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on April 18.

New Road was cordoned off, with residents told to leave their homes when the emergency services attended in the early afternoon on March 16.

Residents took shelter in near-by Belsize Community Centre until about midnight, when the cordon was lifted.