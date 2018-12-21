Peterborough man grew cannabis worth thousands in his home

Have your say

A man who grew cannabis worth thousands of pounds in his home has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Cambridge Crown Court heard police searched Anthony Cunningham’s home in Reedland Way, Peterborough, during a drugs warrant on 20 July.

Cannabis and thousands of pounds in cash was found in a bedside cabinet and rucksack.

In two bedrooms and the kitchen they found cannabis wax, resin, oil and plants, as well as traces of cannabis on a pair of kitchen scales. Police also found a book titled Marijuana Horticulture: the Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower’s Bible.

In total, the cannabis had a street value of between £7,690 and £15,120. The cash found totalled £8,823.

Cunningham was found guilty of production of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply following a trial and was yesterday (20 December) sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

DC Colin Avis said: “Cunningham was making a substantial amount of cannabis products in his home, which were over time infiltrating the streets of Peterborough.

“Thankfully he has been brought to justice. Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should not hesitate to call police.”