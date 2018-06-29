Peterborough man found with drugs and more than £10,000 in cash

A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences.
A man in his 40s from the Peterborough area was arrested yesterday morning, Thursday June 29, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class C drugs and unlawful importation of class C drugs following a warrant with UK Anti-Doping.
A quantity of drugs, believed to be class C steroids, were seized along with more than £10,000 in cash in pounds, dollars and euros.
He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and has since been released under investigation