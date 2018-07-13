Peterborough man found hiding in airing cupboard after committing knifepoint robbery

A man has been jailed for more than three years for a knifepoint robbery in Peterborough.

Robert Keltie, 29, entered a Tesco store in Chadburn, Paston, at just after 7am on Sunday, 15 April, wearing dark clothes with his hood up.

A court heard how he approached the till and slammed a packet of chewing gum on the counter before producing a knife which he pointed towards the cashier, demanding they open the till. Keltie then reached over the counter and took £425 from the till before riding off on a mountain bike.

Later local officers recognised the bike outside Keltie’s address and during a search found him hiding in the airing cupboard.

Keltie, of Whitwell, Paston, Peterborough, had previously pleaded guilty to robbery and yesterday (12 July) was sentenced to 44 months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170 at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Justin Parr said: “Fortunately nobody was harmed in this incident, although the victims have been left shaken by the ordeal.

“This sentence shows the tough stance the criminal justice system takes on knife crime.”