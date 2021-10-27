Peterborough man due in court in connection with suspected drug dealing

Michael Ledlie, 24, and Olivia Bester, 21, were arrested by the Huntingdon Neighbourhood Policing Team on Monday evening (25 October) following execution of a warrant.

Ledlie, of Almond Road in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, has been charged with possession of criminal property, namely £2,000 cash, offering to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Bester, of Great Whyte in Ramsey, Huntingdonshire, has been charged with possession of criminal property, namely £1,900 cash, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and assaulting an emergency worker.

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009