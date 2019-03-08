Peterborough man charged with weapon and threat to kill offences

A Peterborough man has been charged with weapon and threat offences after being arrested by 'armed police' in Orton Goldhay yesterday.

Police were called at around 11.55am in Hetley, Orton Goldhay, and arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Peterborough Police

Kieran Kirk (28) of Pandora Drive, Stanground South, Peterborough, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviours with intent to cause fear of/ provoke unlawful violence.

He will appear at Boston Magistrates' Court on April 10.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing both armed police and officers armed with tasers at the scene of the arrest but no firearms were discharged.