Peterborough man charged with theft from shop Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man from Peterborough has been charged with theft from a shop. Bradley Doherty (26) of Muskham, Bretton, was arrested in Tirrington, Bretton, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 14). Peterborough Magistrates' Court He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 3. Police step up patrols near Peterborough mosques following terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand