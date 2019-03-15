Peterborough man charged with theft from shop

A man from Peterborough has been charged with theft from a shop.

Bradley Doherty (26) of Muskham, Bretton, was arrested in Tirrington, Bretton, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, March 14).

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 3.