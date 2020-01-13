Peterborough man charged with terror offence

A Peterborough man will appear in court today (Monday) after being charged with a terrorism offence.

The Met Police said 19-year-old Muhammed Tahir will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with on suspicion of disseminating a terrorist publication.

News from the courts

Mohamed Ismail, (23) from north London will also appear at the court charged with the same offence, while Mohammed Saeed, (21) of Manchester, will appear in the dock charged with five offences of possessing an article in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that the possession is for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The three men were arrested on December 30 2018 as part of a series of raids across the country carried out by Met’s Counter Terrorism Command with support from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) unit and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) CTP colleagues.

A 22-year-old man arrested in north London as part of the same operation on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(b) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, was released with no further action.