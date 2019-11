A 29-year-old man has been charged with multiple burglaries following his arrest yesterday (Thursday).

Ionut Mustafa, of Alma Road, Millfield, Peterborough, has been charged with three counts of burglary in connection with incidents in Fulbridge Road and Gunthorpe yesterday, and also theft of a pedal cycle.

Burglary stock photo PNL-141107-130457001

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.