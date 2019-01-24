Peterborough man charged with robbery and possession of imitation firearm

A Peterborough man and a woman from Fenland have been charged over a series of robberies and burglaries.

Steven Colloton, (39), from Peterborough, and Danielle Brown, (25), from Fenland, both of no fixed addresses, were arrested following a warrant in Wisbech last week.

Colloton has since been charged with 14 offences; two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of dwelling burglary and theft, dwelling burglary with intent to steal, three counts of possession of an imitation firearm, fraud, two counts of driving without insurance and two counts of driving while disqualified.

Brown has been charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, dwelling burglary and theft, and fraud.

The offences are said to have happened in Wisbech earlier this month.

Both have been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on February 18.