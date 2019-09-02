Peterborough man charged with possessing knife and other weapons

A man from Bretton has been charged with theft of a bicycle and multiple counts of possessing weapons.

Joshua Lee, (24), of Artindale, was arrested at about 4.30am yesterday morning (1 September) after police were called to reports of suspicious activity in Bridge Street, Peterborough.

He was later charged with theft of a pedal cycle, possession of a knife in a public place and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.