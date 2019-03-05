Peterborough man charged with modern slavery offences

A man from Peterborough has been charged with modern slavery offences following the execution of a warrant on Friday (March 1).

Yong Wang (45) of Priestgate was arrested on Friday afternoon by officers from the Community Action Team who assisted detectives leading the investigation.

Wang has since been charged with conspiracy to control prostitution for the purpose of personal gain and arranging or facilitating a person to be trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) and has been further remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on April 1.

Advice and information about modern day slavery, including sexual exploitation, can be found on the force website via www.cambs.police.uk (search for ‘slavery’). To make a report visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.