Peterborough man charged with interfering with vehicles

A man from Peterborough has been charged in connection with vehicle interference offences in the Orton areas of the city.

Quinton Hyland, (37), of no fixed address but from the Peterborough area, was arrested on Saturday evening (22 June) and later charged with two counts of interfering with a vehicle with intent to steal.

The offences relate to incidents in Orton Goldhay and Orton Longueville earlier this month.

Hyland was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Monday 24 June) where he denied the offences.

He has since been bailed to return to the same court for trial on 6 August.