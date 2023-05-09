News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man charged with impersonation a police officer after attempting traffic stop

Chris Green has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

By Ben Jones
Published 9th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

A Peterborough man has been charged with impersonating a police officer after attempting to stop a member of the public in Corsham, Wiltshire.

Chris Green, 31, of Nursery Close was arrested by Wiltshire Police officers on the M4 at approximately 8:45pm on May 6 after he is alleged to have attempted to stop the motorist earlier that day.

He has since been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 9).

Chris Green is set to appear in court.Chris Green is set to appear in court.
