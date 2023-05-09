A Peterborough man has been charged with impersonating a police officer after attempting to stop a member of the public in Corsham, Wiltshire.

Chris Green, 31, of Nursery Close was arrested by Wiltshire Police officers on the M4 at approximately 8:45pm on May 6 after he is alleged to have attempted to stop the motorist earlier that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday (May 9).