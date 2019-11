A man from Peterborough has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into a tree stump.

The incident happened in Myrtle Avenue, Dogsthorpe, on Saturday with police being called at 1.30pm.

The car which crashed into a tree stump. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A man from Peterborough has now been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrate’s Court today (Monday).