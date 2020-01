A Peterborough man was arrested by the police burglary team late on Tuesday in connection with several burglaries in the city.

Anthony Atkins (43) has since been charged with five distraction burglaries, two counts of theft from a shop, fraud by false representation and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Atkins, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).