A man is due to appear in court today after being found with a knife in Cambridge.

Marius Nicolae (26) of Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough, has been charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a knife in a public place and using a vehicle without insurance.

Generic knife image

He will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

He was arrested in Orchard Park, Cambridge, on Wednesday by the Southern Impact Team.