A man charged with public nuisance after allegedly calling 999 and burping down the phone on numerous occasions has appeared in court.

Rhys Pilott, of Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, was arrested on September 24 on suspicion of causing a nuisance to the public.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

The 28-year-old was charged with the offence later that day.

Today (Thursday) he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody to appear at the same court on October 9.