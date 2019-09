A man has been charged with public nuisance after allegedly calling 999 and burping down the phone on numerous occasions.

Rhys Pilott, of Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday) on suspicion of causing a nuisance to the public.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

The 28-year-old was charged with the offence yesterday evening and has been released on police bail until his first court hearing, which will take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 17.