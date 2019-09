A man from Peterborough has been charged with burglary.

Shane Cunningham (35) of Oxney Road, Peterborough has been charged with burglary and theft and burglary with intent to steal.

Burglary (stock image)

Kenny Hughes (28) of St Thomas’ Road, Luton has also been charged with burglary with intent to steal, burglary and theft, escape from lawful custody.

The charges are in connection with a distraction burglary on Wednesday in Drury Lane, Wicken.

They are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).