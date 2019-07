A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Wansford earlier this week.

Russell Larcombe, (48), of Somerville in Werrington, was arrested yesterday by officers from the northern Impact Team.

He has since been charged with one count of burglary relating to an incident in Robinswood overnight on Wednesday (3 July) into the early hours of yesterday morning (4 July).

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 8 August.