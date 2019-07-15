Peterborough man charged with being more than three times drink drive limit

A Peterborough man has been charged with drink driving after neighbourhood officers arrested him last night (Sunday, July 14).

Marius Marteckas (33) of Willonholt, Westwood, was arrested at about 9.30pm in Cromwell Road on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was also identified by officers as being wanted on warrant after failing to appear at a previous court hearing.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Marteckas has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, specifically having 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit being 35 micrograms.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday).

Anyone with information about drink driving is urged to report it to police via the confidential hotline - 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply the force with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.