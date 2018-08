A Peterborough man has been charged with attempted robbery and ABH after attacking a woman in Padholme Road on Monday.

Police were called Monday, July 30, at 6.50pm to reports of an attempted robbery in Padholme Road, Peterborough.

Brandon Cliff, 20, from Pipe Lane was charged with attempted robbery and ABH on a woman in her 60s.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court today.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.