A man from Peterborough has been charged with two counts of arson after a number of fires were reported in the Nene Quay area of Wisbech yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The 31-year-old is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.

The man was arrested yesterday and taken into custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station before being charged.