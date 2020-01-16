Peterborough man charged with 21 offences including distraction burglaries, shoplifting and rogue trading

A Peterborough man was arrested by the police burglary team late on Tuesday afternoon in connection with burglaries and rogue trading instances in the city.

Anthony Atkins (43) was been charged with two counts of dwelling burglary, two counts of theft from a shop, six counts of fraud by false representation in connection with rogue trading offences and 11 counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, specifically offering to carry out home repairs when prohibited to do so by a court.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Atkins, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).