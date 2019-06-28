Peterborough man charged over collision which killed Yaxley woman

A man has been charged following a collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge in November last year where a woman died.

The collision, involving a grey Ford Fiesta and a black Range Rover, took place along the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough, at about 2.10am on November 12.

Rachel Radwell

The driver of the Fiesta, Rachel Radwell (46) of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died as a result of her injuries.

Officers arrested Vytautas Kiminius (34) of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, yesterday (Thursday, June 17) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, conspiring to receive stolen goods and possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody yesterday evening and his first hearing will take place today at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.