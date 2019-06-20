Peterborough man charged after reports of car being driven wrong way on parkway slip road

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after reports a car was driven the wrong way on a Peterborough parkway.

Officers were called to the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning following reports of a ‘fail to stop’ collision.

A car was stopped on a slip road at the Fletton Parkway later.

Jay Woodgate, (23), of Vere Road, Peterborough has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance and an MOT. He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates Court this morning.

A 19-year-old who was arrested has now been released with no further action.