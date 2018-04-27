Peterborough man charged after member of the public chases and detains suspect at burglary scene

A Peterborough man has been charged with burglary after he was chased and detained by a member of the public.

Christopher Gutteridge, 24, of Tudor Close, Peterborough, was charged after a burglary in Rectory Lane, Etton, just after midnight on Monday, April 16.

The householder was at home and heard a loud bang and realised her window had been smashed.

A male was seen and he stole several items from the property before running off.

He was chased by a neighbour who detained him until police arrived.

Gutteridge was subsequently charged with burglary to appear in court at a date to be confirmed.