Peterborough man charged after hospitalising victim with alleged punch in city centre attack
Ashley McMillan (30) of Oundle Road will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 1) charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm after allegedly punching a man outside of Tesco on Broadway in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A police cordon was seen around the shop into Saturday.
The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge where he remains today.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Ashley McMillan, 30, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, has been charged with S18 GBH following this incident and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.”