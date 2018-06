Have your say

A man has been charged following a car crash in the early hours of the morning in a quiet Peterborough street.

Police were called to Lynton Road in Peterborough at 3am on Friday June 22. A Volkswagen Passat had hit a parked Audi

Costea Dumitrue, 24, of Aldermans Drive in Peterborough, has now been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 11 July.