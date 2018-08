A man has been charged with drugs offences following a warrant in Whitwell, Paston, yesterday morning (August 9).

At about 5.30am officers discovered cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin worth a combined total of £6,320 at the property.

Ivan Araujo (23), of Whitwell, has since been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (August 10).