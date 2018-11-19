Peterborough man charged after crash involving stolen car

A man has been charged with dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs following a crash involving a stolen car.

Liam Goldswain (23) of Fieldfare Drive, Stanground will appear in court next month following the collision on Thursday (November 15).

Police attend the crash in Fletton Avenue

Officers were called at just before 5am to reports of a single vehicle crash in Fletton Avenue.

A Seat Leon had left the road and crashed into two walls, damaging two parked cars. Debris also damaged a window of a nearby home.

Goldswain has been charged with dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession with intent to supply drugs (cannabis).

He has been recalled to prison and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

The scene in Fletton Avenue following the crash

The teenage girl arrested has been released with no further action.

Both the girl and Goldswain were injured in the crash, with Goldswain suffering serious but not life threatening injuries.

Damage caused after the crash

Damage caused in the crash