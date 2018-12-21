Peterborough man charged after brawl outside city centre pub in which police were injured

A Peterborough man has been charged after a brawl outside a Peterborough city centre pub in which a number of police officers were injured.

Officers were called at around 6.20pm on Wednesday December 19 to reports that a man was allegedly threatening staff at The College Arms in Broadway, Peterborough.

Police outside the College Arms in Peterborough

Police attended, but officers were forced to call for back-up.

Around 15 officers in total attended and arrested a man.

In the process a number of police officers suffered minor injuries.

A man was also injured and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Kieran Graham, 26, of Queen Street, Peterborough has since been charged with Affray, GBH, two counts of ABH and two counts of assault on a police officer.



He is due to appear in Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning.

Graham had previously given a Bourne address to police, as reported by the Peterborough Telegraph.