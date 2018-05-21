Peterborough man charged after armed police called to Yaxley street

A Peterborough man will appear in court after armed police were called to an incident in Yaxley on Saturday.

Armed response units were called to Broadway, Yaxley at about 2.15pm on Saturday with reports of criminal damage to a vehicle.

Armed Police responded to the incident in Yaxley

Issac Isa-Herd, 20, of Acer Road, Peterborough, has been charged with criminal damage to property under £5,000, using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on June 20.​