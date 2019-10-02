Peterborough man caught uploading indecent images of children onto the internet given suspended sentence

A man who was caught uploading indecent images of children to the internet has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Robert Bowring (38) was caught when police received information an indecent image of a child had been uploaded to the internet using his mobile phone.

Officers went to Bowring’s then home in Lavenham Court, Orton Longueville, Peterborough, on August 31, 2017, where they seized a tablet computer and a mobile phone.

Analysis of the devices revealed 70 indecent images of children. Of these 31 were classed as Category A – the most severe.

Bowring, now of Bifield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, admitted two counts of making indecent images of a child.

Yesterday (Tuesday) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years. He was also ordered to complete a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

DC Neal Holdsworth said: “These images represent horrendous abuse of the most vulnerable people in our society. By uploading content Bowring is inadvertently playing a part in that abuse.

“We work tirelessly to protect children and bring people before the courts who commit offences against them.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to a child, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.