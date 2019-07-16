Peterborough man brutally attacked victim after mistaking his identity

A man launched an attack on a man he knew in broad daylight in a case of mistaken identity.

Trevor Harris (49) spotted the victim as he walked along Lincoln Road, in New England, Peterborough, at about 4pm on September 16.

Trevor Harris

He walked towards the victim, who greeted him, but Harris became irate and began shouting abuse.

Without warning he launched a flurry of punches at his face and he fell to the ground.

Harris continued to punch the victim on the ground until he realised he was not who he thought he was.

He walked off towards the city centre, leaving the victim with a fractured knee and cuts and grazes on his face.

Officers arrived to find Harris, of Oxclose, Bretton, a short distance away in Lincoln Road and arrested him.

He admitted charges of causing Grievous Bodily Harm without intent and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on Friday (July 12) at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Kevin Poole said: “This attack has had a profound effect on the victim, who has had to have metal screws inserted in his leg. He was sadly in the wrong place at the wrong time and I’m thankful Harris will not be free to hurt anyone else for a while.”