Peterborough man banned from football matches for three years after racist incident

A Peterborough man has been banned from football matches for three years after using racist language or behaviour.

Alex Robinson, (24), of Whitwell, Paston, Peterborough, was also given a court bill of more than £1,500 after being convicted of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated at Boston Magistrates’ Court. The offence happened in Boston.

Along with the three year football banning order, Robinson was given a £950 fine and ordered to pay compensation of £250, a £95 victim surcharge and £500 costs.