Peterborough man bailed after gun was pulled on police officers

A man from Peterborough who was arrested when a gun was pulled out on police officers has been bailed.

Officers were called at 2.38am yesterday (Thursday August 16), with reports of a disturbance in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne.

Officers attended and were threatened by a man with a firearm. The man then made off from officers. Armed police were quickly deployed to the scene and the force helicopter was deployed to aid the search. A 22-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the incident. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was questioned at Thorpe Wood Police Station, and has now been released on bail until September 12