Peterborough man avoids jail for vacuum cleaner theft

A man from Orton Goldhay who stole vacuum cleaners from a Peterborough store has avoided jail time by being handed a suspended sentence.

Anthony Laird, 37, of Medworth, was arrested and charged yesterday (Tuesday, 8 October) with three counts of theft from a shop and one count of attempted theft.

On 31 August he entered Beales department store in Westgate, Peterborough, and left with a £170 vacuum cleaner, making no attempt to pay.

Twelve days later, on 12 September, he returned to the store and headed for the handbags, concealing three Radley purses in his tracksuit bottoms, however he was confronted by a member of staff and made to hand over the goods.

Waiting not so long this time, two days later on 14 September, Laird made his third visit to the department store, making off with another vacuum cleaner, worth £199.

Continuing his stealing spree, Laird entered a Nisa convenience store in Whittlesey on 18 September, stealing packets of steak, crisps and air fresheners valuing £62.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, 9 October) where he admitted the offences and was sentenced to a total of 24 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

He must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the next year and pay £431 in compensation.