Peterborough man assaulted paramedic

A man who assaulted a paramedic in Peterborough has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Raheem Khan (22) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, attacked the East of England Ambulance medic in Peterborough on September 14.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

He was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay the paramedic £100 compensation, and pay a victim surcharge of £122 and £85 costs.