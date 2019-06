A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle in Woodston.

The man was arrested at 11.45am this morning (Tuesday) in Peterborough.

Police have arrested a man from Peterborough

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.”