A man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of Class A drugs.

The 28-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

Police news

The arrest follows police being called at 4.53am this morning (Thursday, August 1) by a member of the public with reports of two men looking in vehicles in Paston Ridings.

Officers were deployed and located two men in Witham Way, with one being arrested.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.