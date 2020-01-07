Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of terror offence remains in police custody

A Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of a terror offence remains in police custody after officers applied for a warrant to extend the time they can detain him.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on December 30 2019 on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(b) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000 following a series of raids across the country.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested in Manchester, while a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested in London on suspicion of the same offences.

A warrant of further detention was applied for and granted at Westminster Magistrates’ Court meaning the four men can be detained up until 13 January 2020.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, under section 1 of TACT 2000. He has since been released on bail to a date in late January 2020.

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command along with colleagues from the Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) unit and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) CTP carried out the raids in the three cities on the morning of December 30.

A spokesman for the Met Police said the arrests were not in connection with the terror attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on November 29, or any New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The spokesman added that the arrests were part of a pre-planned operation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.