Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of making explosives

A man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of making explosives.

The arrest follows a huge emergency service presence in New Road, Woodston, following reports of a suspicious package.

Police in New Road this morning after the cordon had been lifted

Police, fire crews and the bomb disposal unit were situated near the Army Reserve Centre throughout yesterday afternoon and evening (Saturday, March 16) with a large police cordon put in place and residents evacuated from their homes.

A white tent was also put up.

Residents caught up in the incident were offered refuge in the Belsize Community Centre in Celta Road.

A police spokeswoman said this morning: “The road closure at New Road, Woodston, was lifted just after midnight.

“A 37-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of making explosives and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be an ongoing risk. We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while we have dealt with this incident.

“Thank you also to the Belsize Community Centre who supported us in offering a space for those who were evacuated from their homes yesterday, and to local chip shops who donated food.”

