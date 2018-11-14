Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of intending to supply drugs

A man from Peterborough was arrested last night on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

Police made the arrest in Garton End Road, Dogsthorpe.

Drugs and money recovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 21-year-old man is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Drugs and money were recovered.