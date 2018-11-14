Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of intending to supply drugs Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A man from Peterborough was arrested last night on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply. Police made the arrest in Garton End Road, Dogsthorpe. Drugs and money recovered by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police A 21-year-old man is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Drugs and money were recovered. Fed up residents to organise crime action groups to help Peterborough police